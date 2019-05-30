Share:

KARACHI : Karachi-Electric has increased its electricity tariff for consumers which will be applicable from the next billing cycle, reporting a private TV channel on Wednesday. According to a statement, the increase has been done as per National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (NEPRA) revised electricity tariff terms and conditions in SROs issued on May 22 by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division). This revision was in line with the consumer-end tariff charged under the uniform tariff policy applicable across Pakistan, and no increase has been made in the rates for residential consumers having consumption up to 300 units, the statement said. Under the new tariff regime, certain terms and conditions have been revised including the implementation of time of use (ToU) billing where eligible consumers would be charged based on their consumption during peak and off-peak hours. Moreover, bank charges and meter rent would no longer be charged to customers. Whereas a new A3 general services tariff category has been introduced and criteria for lifeline consumers and industrial consumers having tariff category B1 and B2 has been revised. In addition, Rs3 per unit relief provided to industries under Industrial Support Package has now been merged into consumer-end tariff and this adjustment would no longer be shown separately in the electricity bills.

For any further clarity or queries, customers should refer to KE website or approach KE via its call centre 118, or through social media platforms or visit any of KE’s customer care centres across Karachi, the statement added. However, there will be no change in the tariff for those who consume less than 100 units of electricity.