Share:

OKARA - A man was booked for allegedly abusing a two-and-a-half-year-old boy in the jurisdiction of Cantt police.

According to police, the accused identified as Asghar Ali lured a two-and-a-half-year-old boy to fields where he alleged abused him. On his way back, he was arrested by the police. Cantt police SHO got a medico-legal report of the child and registered a case against the accused.

26 BOOKED

As many as 26 people were booked for manhandling the municipal anti-encroachment staff. According to official sources, the municipal anti-encroachment staff, led by Afzaal Hussain, was busy removing encroachments around Jamia Muhammadia Chowk in morning when 26 accused surrounded the MC staff and manhandled them.