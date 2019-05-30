Share:

ISLAMABAD : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Maryam Nawaz forgot the oppression and firing at elderly persons, women and unarmed workers in the Model Town incident.

In a statement in reaction to a tweet of Maryam Nawaz, she said such utterances from the patrons of Gullu Butt was a cruel joke. She said Maryam should have issued such tweets and statements on the Model Town incident.