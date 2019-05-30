Share:

Islamabad : Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday asked the federal government to ensure implementation of establishment of provincial financial commission for equitable distribution of NFC at the provincial level.

The demand from MQM-P which is also coalition partner of the PTI at the Centre came during meeting of its delegation with Prime Minister Imran Khan here Wednesday. The MQM delegation comprised Federal Minister for Information Technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Law Minister Dr Farogh Nasim, Amir Khan, Kunwar Naveed, Wasim Akhtar, Aminul Haq and Faisal Sabzwari. Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtyar and Special Assistant Naeem ul Haq also attended the meeting. The delegation demanded the Prime Minister to hold investigation into the corrupt and illegal practice of denying the residents of Karachi and Hyderabad their due rights in government jobs due to fake domicile of others. They also pleaded for ensuring that big cities like Karachi and Hyderabad get their due share in developmental funds till the establishment of provincial financial commission.