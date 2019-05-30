Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday categorically said Pakistan would stand by Saudi Arabia in case of any threat to the latter’s sovereignty.

“Pakistan’s sovereignty is linked with the peace and stability of Saudi Arabia. It will stand with Saudi Arabia in all odds,” he said in his meeting with Saudi Acting Foreign Minister Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Assaf, on the sidelines of Meeting of Foreign Ministers’ Council of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), being held in Jeddah.

Foreign Minister Qureshi lauded Saudi Arabia’s mediatory role during the tense situation between Pakistan and India, adding that Pakistan would not accept India’s membership of OIC.

He expressed gratitude to Saudi government for increasing Hajj quota for Pakistanis up to 0.2 million.

Qureshi mentioned that people of Pakistan cherished the visit of Saudi Prince Muhammad bin Salman, who won their hearts by announcing release of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi jails.

He requested early completion of formalities for the repatriation of Pakistani prisoners.

Qureshi also apprised the Saudi minister of the challenges faced by Pakistani workforce and students in Saudi Arabia.

Minister Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for his participation at the OIC meeting and assured him that the problems of Pakistani community would be addressed soon.

FM performs Umrah

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has performed Umrah in Makkah and prayed for the country’s progress and prosperity.

Qureshi, who is in Saudi Arabia to participate in the ministerial meeting of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), performed Umrah and also offered Taraveeh prayers at the Holy Mosque.

“May Allah, by the countless blessings of this holy month, help us steer through all difficult times and make Pakistan the country of our founding fathers’ dreams,” Qureshi posted at his Twitter account after performing Umrah.

Qureshi returned from Makkah to Jeddah where he is participated in Wednesday’s OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

He will also accompany Prime Minister Imran Khan at the 14th OIC Summit on May 31st in Makkah, to be attended by Muslim leaders from OIC member states.