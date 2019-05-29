Share:

“I intend to leave after my death a large

fund for the promotion of the peace idea,

but I am skeptical as to its results.”

–Alfred Nobel

Alfred Nobel was holder of 355 patents.

Alfred Nobel, born on 21 October 1833 and passed away on 10 December 1896, was a Swedish chemist, inventor and ironically enough a pacifist. Nobel is more known for the most prestigious prize the Nobel Prize rather than for his inventions. Since 1901, the Nobel Prize has been honouring men and women from all corners of the globe for outstanding achievements in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, and for work in peace. The foundations for the prize were laid in 1895 when Alfred Nobel wrote his last will, leaving much of his wealth to the establishment of the Nobel Prize.

However, what is least discussed whenever Alfred Nobel is subject of a discussion is his invention dynamite that completely changed the methods of wars. While it is true that his invention killed millions of people, it is also important to mention that Alfred Nobel himself was a pacifist and loathed wars. Once he knew of the devastating effects of dynamite in battles, he tried to improve his legacy. One year before he died in 1896, Nobel signed his last will, which set aside the majority of his vast estate to establish the five Nobel Prizes, including one awarded for the pursuit of peace. However, the Nobel Prizes for Peace and Literature sometimes become controversial because of the recipients.