Islamabad-Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal released an amount of Rs40 million for repatriation of Pakistani prisoners stranded in Malaysia due to closure of Pakistani and Indian airspaces after completion of their jail terms in petty crimes.

The cheque was presented by Managing Director Bait-ul-Mal Aun Abbas to Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari here.

The prime minister had directed Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and Foreign Office to release Rs40 million and Rs10 million, respectively for bringing the stranded Pakistanis back.

On the occasion, Ghulam Sarwar said that over 300 Pakistanis were sent to Malaysian detainee camps on their release due to the tension that occurred between Pakistan and India after the Pulwama incident which led to the closing of the airspace.

He said that Malaysia was home to a large number of Buner residents and Malaysians liked Pakistanis due to their hard work.

Sarwar said that since manpower export agreement was signed between Pakistan and Malaysia in 2006, the latter had exported huge manpower from the former.

He said that the government was in contact with Malaysian authorities to launch direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Islamabad.

He said that this move will send a signal across the globe that the country is very serious in taking care of its citizens. PIA’s 777 Boeing aeroplane will be carrying the freed prisoners back home at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on Wednesday night.

Official sources in the Overseas Ministry said that the Community Welfare Attaché of Pakistan in Malaysia was assigned the task to gather the freed Pakistanis at the airport in time.

The families of freed prisoners had already been informed by the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) about their return.