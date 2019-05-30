Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Cricket Board Wednesday announced a new five-person men’s junior selection committee, which will be headed by former international cricketer Saleem Jaffar. The panel also includes three modern day internationals in Arshad Khan, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Taufeeq Umer, while Sanaullah Baloch, who played 27 first-class matches for Quetta between 2001 and 2008, has been retained from the previous panel. The panel will assume charge from 1 July and will be responsible for selecting the youth sides, including Pakistan U13, U16 and U19s. Their first assignment will potentially be the selection of the Pakistan U19 for the ACC U19 Asia Cup to be played in Sri Lanka in September. The new selection panel has replaced the committee that was headed by Basit Ali which finished its term in May. The average age of the newly-constituted selection committee is 44 years, while it has collectively played 68 Tests, 181 ODIs and two T20Is. Saleem Jaffar said: “I am honoured that the PCB has entrusted me with this posting. I look forward to playing my part in the growth and development of junior cricket, as well as providing opportunities to the deserving players so that they can cherish their dreams of representing Pakistan.”