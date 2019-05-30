Share:

Former president General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf’s health suddenly deteriorated on Thursday.

Pervez Musharraf has been shifted to Dubai American Hospital.

Media reports said that Musharraf has been restricted from meeting or talking to anyone.

Pervez Musharraf has been ill for a while now. He was earlier shifted to hospital in January when he fell sick.

Earlier, a special court while accepting Pervez Musharraf's request to postpone hearing of high treason case against him adjourned the hearing till June 12.

During the hearing, Pervez Musharraf's counsel Salman Safdar had informed the court that his client is unable to walk and he also could not speak well.

Counsel Salman Safdar further said that Pervez Musharraf had to come to Pakistan but he could not due to illness.

He said that the former president has been admitted in the hospital for forty times since the last two years. He said that doctors recommended that travelling for Musharraf is not secure.