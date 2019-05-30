Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan left here for Saudi Arabia to attend the 14th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit, being held in Makkah on May 31.

The PM will represent the country at the summit titled ‘Makkah Summit: Together for the Future”, hosted by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, which aims at developing a unified stance of Muslim leaders on rising tension in the Gulf.

The summit to be chaired by King Salman aims to develop a unified stance on current issues and events in the Islamic world.

Ahead of the Summit, a meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was held in Jeddah.

It deliberated on adopted outcome documents for the Makkah Summit.

Speaking during the meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi drew the participants' attention towards grave human rights violations taking place in Occupied Kashmir.

He sought the support of the OIC member states for constituting a commission of inquiry under the UN to investigate the violations and excesses in the held territory.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also made a detailed reference to the situation in Palestine, strongly condemning the continuing Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians.

He called for consideration of measures to guarantee the safety and security of Palestinians in the occupied territories.

The FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's full solidarity with the Palestinian people and renewed its call for the establishment of a viable, independent, and the contiguous state of Palestine with Al-Quds al-Sharif as its capital.