Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday directed PML-N lawyers to express solidarity with the independent judiciary.

Nawaz Sharif was talking to the party leaders who had visited him in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore.

“We respect judiciary and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had played pivotal role in the movement for independent judiciary earlier,” Nawaz Sharif said.

He said the lawyers affiliated with PML-N should get united and express solidarity with the judiciary.

He also urged senior leadership of the party to become the voice of people against price hike after the Eid.

“I am paying compensation in jail for those PML-N people who have failed to come out (on roads), Nawaz Sharif said.

Party leaders Pervaiz Rasheed, Rafique Rajwana, Ataullah Tarar, Rana Sanaullah, Mirza Javed, Ghulam Mustafa and others visited jail to meet their party leader.

According to the jail authorities, the family members who would meet the PML-N supremo include his daughter Maryam Nawaz, mother Begum Shamim Akhtar and others.