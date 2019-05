Share:

SARGODHA : The police arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) through Interpol from Saudi Arabia. A police spokesman on Wednesday said that the accused, Abu Bakar of Chak 47/NB was wanted to Laksian police station Sargodha in murder cases. Meanwhile, he fled to Saudi Arabia in 2012 after killing Qayyum Khan over a petty dispute. The Islamabad FIA handed over the Proclaimed Offender to the police.