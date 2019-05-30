Share:

President Arif Alvi has said that the state is fully alive to its responsibility to provide all possible facilities to the visually impaired people.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Association of the Blind in Islamabad on Thursday, he underlined the need for having correct database of disabled people so that proper policies could be formulated for their betterment.

The President appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Association of the Blind in the field of education, training and rehabilitation of visually impaired persons for improving their standard of living. He assured them every possible support of their future endeavors besides ensuring proper implementation of their quota. He called upon the PAB to establish close coordination with Bait-ul-Mal.