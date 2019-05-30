Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100-index bounced by 1,010 points (2.89%) to close at 35,959 points.

A total of 151,479,000 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 7.2 billion.

Out of 322 companies, share prices of 232 companies recorded increase while 73 companies registered decrease whereas 17 companies remained stable.

The three top traded companies were Bank of Punjab with a volume of 17,454,500, and its price per share increased by Rs 0.13 to close at Rs 11.08, followed by Fauji Cement with a volume of 11,837,500 and its price per share also increased by Rs 0.78 to close at Rs 16.9 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 9,886.000 and its price per share increased by Rs 0.96 to close at Rs 10.76.

The top advancer was PPVC with the increase of Rs 0.99 (49.25%), closing at Rs 3.00 followed by PASL whose per share price increased by Rs 0.17 (35.42%) per share to close at Rs 0.65.

The top decliners were Khursheed Spinning Mills (KHSM) with the decrease of Rs 0.91 (35.55%) per share, closing at Rs 1.65 and Unicap Modabra (UCAPM) with the decrease of Rs 0.26 (24.21%) per share to close at Rs 0.50.