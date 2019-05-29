Share:

KARACHI-The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf issued white paper on billions of rupees ‘corruption’ made by the Pakistan People’s Party Sindh government as pointed out by the Auditor General of Pakistan.

Addressing a presser at Sindh Assembly here, PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman said that the Auditor General of Pakistan had pointed out embezzlement of billions of rupees in different departments of the provincial government.

He mentioned that the total financial irregularities or violations highlighted by the Auditor General of Pakistan in his latest audit report was Rs 610.49 billion on the accounts of the Government of Sindh for the audit year 2017-18.

Sher Zaman suggested that the AG’s report may be made part of the curriculum so that our children could get awareness about ‘malpractices’ of the PPP.

“In our white paper , we have highlighted major irregularities/violations of minimum Rs 1 billion from the various departments of the Sindh government that comes to Rs 229.147 billion. In addition, we noted the major observations on accounting issues pertaining to public financial management were to the tune of Rs 229.071 billion with total irregularities from public financial management coming to Rs 311.42 billion. The total irregularities/violations including pubic financial management issues highlighted by the Auditor General of Pakistan are around Rs 610.49 billion,” he added

Giving details, the PTI leader said that excluding public financial management observations, the highest amount of total irregularities or violations was reported in the Food Department at Rs 77.56 billion followed by Irrigation Department at Rs 56.20 billion and Works & Service Department at Rs 29.59 billion.

He was of the view that the Auditor General of Pakistan’s report has again exposed the poor financial management of the PPP-led Sindh government that has afflicted this province for the past 11 years.

“Given the magnitude of irregularities/violations, the public should not be surprised why the Sindh Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairpersonship not given to the Opposition, as PPP’s financial mismanagement over the past 11 years would have been be exposed and open up a Pandora box,” said Sherzaman. He added there was no hope that the Sindh PAC chaired by a PPP MPA would seriously probe these irregularities. “We asked the Speaker Sindh Assembly to hold discussion in the Assembly on the AG’s report as per rules of procedure but the chair did not pay heed,” he added.

The PTI leader demanded of the National Accountability Bureau to take notice and investigate the irregularities pointed out by the Auditor General of Pakistan’s audit report on the Sindh Government.

The PTI Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh said that a campaign would soon be lodged against the Sindh government. He said that the PPP Chairman is carrying out “Abbu Bachao” campaign in order to conceal the corruption committed by Asif Ali Zardari. “Everyone who had committed corruption will be held accountable. The PPP wants to run away from the accountability process,” he added.

Shaikh said that the PPP would have to answer where the billions of rupees were spent during last 10 years. He said that health sector has been destroyed, adding that HIV cases were reported quite regularly in the province. “50,000 Aids Screening Kits would be provided by the federal government,” said Shaikh.

The PTI leader was of the view that Bilawal’s protest was more a tactic of saving his father rather than a campaign to save the democracy.