ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday announced names of its ticket-holders for the upcoming election of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats to be held in merged tribal districts, previously known as the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

The election for the 21 seats of provincial assembly including 16 general seats and five reserved seats for women and non-Muslims is scheduled to be held on July 2.

Before the General Elections 2018, the parliament just before the expiry of its term had merged the terrorism-hit tribal areas of erstwhile FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through a landmark constitutional amendment. The amendment held that the elections of provincial assembly in the merged tribal districts would be held after the general elections.

The move was aimed at bringing reforms in the poverty-hit areas of the country to bring them at a par with other parts of the country and ensure the jurisdiction of superior judiciary there.

According to a notification issued by the PTI’s Central Secretariat, the party has announced names of its 16 tickets holders.

The Central Selection Board of PTI has awarded tickets to Anwar Zeb Khan for PK-100 (Bajaur-I), Ajmal Khan for PK-101 (Bajaur-II), and Hamid-ur-Rehman for PK-102 (Bajaur-III).

Similarly, tickets have been given to Rahim Shah for PK-103 (Mohmand-I), and Muhammad Israr for PK-104 (Mohmand-II). For the three seats of Khyber I, II, III (PK-105, PK-106, PK-107, tickets have been awarded to Shahid Hussain, Amir Muhammad Khan Afridi, and Muhammad Zubair respectively.

For Kurram-I (PK-108) and Kurram-II (PK-109), the party has issued tickets to Shahid Khan and Syed Iqbal Mian. Shoaib Hassan has been given ticket for PK-110 (Orakzai).

For two seats of North Waziristan-I (PK-111) and North Waziristan-II (PK-112), tickets have been awarded to Mohammad Iqbal Khan and Aurang Zaib Khanb respectively. While Afsar Khan and Naseer Ullah Khan have been tickets to contest election from South Waziristan-I (PK-113) and South Waziristan-II (PK-114) respectively.

For a provincial assembly seat of ex-Frontier Regions (PK-115), Abid-ur-Rehman has been given ticket.

The central secretariat has directed all other aspirants of PTI’s ticket to withdraw their nomination papers immediately and support nominated ticket holders of the party in their respective constituencies. “The violators shall be strictly dealt with in accordance with the disciplinary code as mentioned in PTI constitution, the secretariat said.

During second week of this month, the National Assembly has unanimously passed the 26th Constitution Amendment Bill seeking an increase in the number of seats for the erstwhile FATA in the NA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The bill that seeks to increase the number of seats of the merged tribal districts from six to 12 in the National Assembly and from 16 to 24 in the KP Assembly has yet to be passed by the Senate.