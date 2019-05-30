Share:

NOORPUR THAL - PTI MNA Malik Ehsanullah Khan Tiwana has said that the journey of public service will continue as the PTI government is committed to establishing a Pakistan as dreamed by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Speaking at an iftar-dinner hosted by UC Rangpur Baghoor councillor Ch Saleem, Malik Ehsanullah said the incumbent government focused more on practical steps than hollow claims. On the occasion, Ch Saleem along with his companions announced to join PTI.

Former UC Rangpur Baghoor nazim Malik Ghulam Jafir Khan Baghoor, Lamberdar Iftikhar, former councillor Altaf, social workers Ch Zakaria, Abdus Salam and others were also present on the occasion.