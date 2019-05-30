Share:

MULTAN - The Punjab government is not going to impose any new tax in upcoming budget rather it is going to introduce tax reforms.

Punjab Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad assured while addressing the members of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here on Wednesday. The minister said that the entire tax payment system would be online and the tax payer would be able to make tax payments from his home. He declared that the widows and orphans would be given relaxation in tax. He declared that all vehicles in Punjab would be allotted a universal number as people used to prefer Lahore number on others. He said that it would not only eliminate difference between difference districts but also decrease burden on Lahore head office. He disclosed that a proposal to remove luxury tax from vehicles is also under consideration while fines on vehicle tokens have also been waived off till June 30. He said that the government is determined to offer more facilities to the taxpayers. He pointed out that the taxation powers were transferred to provinces 10 years ago but nothing was done practically. “Now we are going to table an amendment bill under which a trained taxation staff along with armed staff will start working,” he informed.

He said that the motive behind coming to the chamber is to listen to the problems of business community of Multan and resolve them on the spot. He said that the government would spend money collected from the people on them. He said that the provincial government recovered Rs3 billion as taxes by bringing improvement in its system.

He declared that ratio of tax would be subject to the income and the masses would be made aware of tax payment and its importance. He said that the government is going to reform decaying conventional taxation system and entire taxation would be brought online. He added that an app would also be introduced to address the grievances of the people. He said that the only way to expand tax net is to ensure growth of business and businessmen.

Earlier, president of Multan Chamber in his welcome address said that imposition of property tax at Industrial Estate under district government law was an injustice. He demanded the government to announce low ratio categories, decrease the ratio of tax on old buildings.

Earlier, the minister directed taxation staff at Excise office to ensure 100 percent recovery.

ALL VARSITIES TO GO SOLAR

IN CURRENT YEAR

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik has disclosed that all big universities of the province will be converted to solar power by the end of ongoing year.

Chairing a meeting of energy department, the minister further disclosed that 345 public sector schools of Dera Ghazi Khan division will also be converted on solar power by the end of November. He said that entire world looked for alternate sources to fulfil power needs and Pakistan could not lag behind in utilising cheaper sources for power generation. He said that it was government’s desire to shift all educational institutions, hospitals and offices of the government to solar power by the end of ongoing year. He declared that the vacant posts in the energy department would be filled on merit very soon. He asked officers of the department to improve their capacity and work with utmost patriotism.