LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti awarded a cheque of Rs 200,000 to wrestler Inam Butt on winning silver medal in Beach Wrestling World Series in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil during a ceremony held here at Sports Board Punjab on Wednesday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and Secretary Pakistan Wrestling Federation Arshad Sattar were also present on the occasion. Sports Minister appreciated the performance of Inam Butt saying that he made the entire nation proud by winning several medals in international wrestling competitions. “Inam is our national hero and it’s our prime obligation to honour and encourage sports stars like him,” he added.