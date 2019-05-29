Share:

KARACHI - Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Sindh chapter secretary general Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi has announced Quds Day rallies on Friday May 31 will be a referendum against so-called deal of the century.

He was addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club on Wednesday.

Allama Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Allama Sadiq Jafari, Allama Mubashir, Ali Hussain Naqvi and other leaders of MWM were also present. Allama Baqir and said leaders said rallies, demonstrations, conferences and seminars would be held across the Sindh province to mark International Quds Day .

They appealed to people to largely participate in Quds Day programmes in their areas. They said that US administration has been seeking to subjugate Palestinians through so-called deal of the century.

They said that Us-led West is plotting to make Israel master of destiny of Palestinians.

The MWM leaders said that unfortunately, some Arab regimes too are toeing that line to sell out the sacred land of Palestine.

He said that Muslim Ummah and Arabs have turned down the fraud deal of the century. They also reject Bahrain workshop for that purpose.

MWM leaders said Palestine is land of Palestinians and entire Quds is the capital city of Palestine.

Imamia Students Organisation (ISO) also held a presser at KPC on Wednesday and demanded to hold the Al-Quds day at state level in the country to express solidarity with the Palestinians.