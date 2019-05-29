Share:

Jordin Sparks ‘terrified’ by Dancing with the Stars

ARIZONA (GN): Jordin Sparks is too ‘’terrified’’ to take part in ‘Dancing with the Stars’, because she doesn’t believe she’s capable of learning the dance routines. Jordin Sparks is too ‘’terrified’’ to take part in ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

The 29-year-old star might have been crowned the winner of ‘American Idol’ in 2007 at the age of just 17, but she doesn’t have the same confidence to take home the dancing crown, as she says she’s scared of appearing on the ABC dancing competition.

When asked about the chance of her taking part, she said: ‘’I’m so terrified. Give me a microphone, I am totally fine. Tell me to dance in front of an audience and I ... [No way].’’

The ‘No Air’ singer did admit she’s ‘’game for anything’’ so wouldn’t rule out the show completely, but says the experience would ‘’terrify’’ her.

She added: ‘’I’m game for anything. I’m just ... that would just terrify me. In 2011 I had dancers and stuff, and I was dancing more when I put out ‘I Am Woman.’ I rehearsed for, like, a month just for that one, just for the one performance on Idol.’’

And after her pal Amber Riley - who appeared on the show in 2013 - told her about the gruelling schedule celebrity contestants have to endure in order to learn the routines, Jordin isn’t sure she would be ‘’able to do that’’ as a mother to 12-month-old Dana Jr., whom she has with husband Dana Isaiah.

But the ‘Tattoo’ hitmaker thinks that maybe her fear of the show is exactly why she should take part, so she can overcome it.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ‘’I can memorise a song no problem, but steps, my ... Ooh. I’m scared. I’m scared just talking about this conversation. But maybe that’s why I should do it - because it scares me.’’

Rumer Willis reveals best methods of self care

NEW YORK (CM): Rumer Willis has revealed her best methods of self care. The star - who is the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis - opened up about mental health on social media as she explained the importance of focusing on yourself to stay in the best frame of mind.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote: ‘’Self Care has been on my mind a lot lately. Taking the time to give the energy that I mostly spend on giving others back to myself.

‘’It is so important to find ways each day to nurture yourself emotionally, physically, spiritually and intellectually.

‘’For me it’s been eating well, taking lots of baths... allowing myself to release judgement when i need to rest and reading. Finding things to prize and acknowledge myself for doing or working through no matter how small.’’

She urged her followers to ‘’do the same’’ in their own way, as she gave her support to ‘’those who need it’’. She continued: ‘’I encourage you all to do the same in whatever form that takes for you.

‘’Be kind to yourself, let go of old stories and judgements, allow yourself to be exactly where you are. Sending love to all those who need it.’’

The 30-year-old star has also opened up in the past about how hitting the milestone age last summer gave her a new outlook on life, and prompted her to get her tattoos, which included a lion’s head on her left shoulder, removed because she wanted to ‘’change it up’’.

Discussing the pain of having the ink removed, she previously said: ‘’It’s awful, it’s awful. I’m very lucky that a lot of my big ones were super light - but when people said that it hurt, I just had no idea.’’