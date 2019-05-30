Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly’s Special Committee has sought detailed report from the line departments explaining the reasons, repercussions and responsibilities for the undue delay in completion of the new building of Punjab Assembly.

It was decided in the 2nd meeting of the Committee chaired by the Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended among others by the provincial ministers Asif Nakai and Ch. Zaheer-ud-Din, MPA’s Latasab Satti, Khadija Farooqi and Zainab Umair and officers of the concerned departments.

Raja Basharat termed it highly biased act of the N-League government to stop a number of public interest development projects in 2009 just due to the reason that they had been initiated by the former government. He directed the department of Education, Health, Industries & Trades, Planning and Development and Communications and Works (C&W) to submit detailed reports regarding such projects stopped by the former government that caused a huge loss to the national exchequer besides depriving the public of benefits to be obtained from such projects.

The Committee expressed deep concern on the non-recovery of heavy amounts incurred in form of loans given in the name of Mechanical Tandoors.

Raja Basharat directed the Industries Department to submit comprehensive report on the loans released by the N-League government under Sasti Roti Scheme. The Additional Advocate General Punjab Shan Gul told the meeting that it was illegal to stop ongoing public interest projects without any reason. Raja Basharat determined to hold the responsible persons to the law for this national loss and said that the reports sought in this regard would be presented before the Punjab Assembly for further necessary action.