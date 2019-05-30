Share:

ISLAMABAD – Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) general council on Wednesday presented no-confidence motion against its president Afzal Javed and vice president Zeeshan Qayyum as serious financial allegations were levelled against them. The RISJA general council appointed three-member committee under the chairmanship of Nasir Aslam Raja with Mohsin Ijaz and Rizwan Dilhon as members while Arif Mehmood was appointed as an acting president. The committee will meet Afzal Javed and submit their report in front of RISJA general council meeting, which will be held on May 31 at Media Centre, Pakistan Sports Complex. If Afzal and Zeeshan fail to appear before the general council and fail to submit their reply to Nasir Raja led-committee, the general council will elect a new president till the reminder of the present regime tenure.