KOSOVAR-Rita Ora has become Thomas Sabo’s newest global brand ambassador and thanked the brand for their dazzling custom creations she donned on the road for her ‘Phoenix’ tour. Rita Ora has become the newest global brand ambassador for Thomas Sabo.

The 28-year-old singer recently thanked the prestigious sterling silver jeweller for the dazzling custom creations she donned on the road for her ‘Phoenix’ tour in Cardiff, and the brand has now revealed that the songstress will partner with the German label to represent them from July onwards.

The ‘Your Song’ hitmaker has been contracted for two years by the brand, which has around 300 stores worldwide, and will officially begin her work with the high-street brand when their much-anticipated fall/winter collections come out later in the year.

And Rita will be adding Sabo’s new business venture to the list of fashion collaborations she has embarked on during 2019, as the star previously partnered with German label, Escada to become their new brand ambassador, alongside Giuseppe Zanotti to design an exclusive capsule footwear.

Rita said: ‘’We really clicked, so we decided to do something that embodied Giuseppe’s and my personality. Zanotti shoes are so sexy, it’s really nice to be able to wear shoes and feel that way.

‘’I’ve always loved his slides, so I knew we had to do a pair, it was a shoe that I remember always wanting, then saving money for, and buying. I also really like the look of PVC so that definitely had to be included.’’

Opening up about not wearing platform heels on stage, she added: ‘’I’ve never been the best at that. So if I was going to do a heel, it would be a boot-fit heel and very steady, so I don’t fall over.’’

The shoe designer also confessed that working with Rita was the perfect partnership and he got to design the collection in a very ‘’artisanal’’ way.

Zanotti said: ‘’I love working with artists because they’re very efficient. In both our lines of profession we need to research everything, everywhere and every day. She’s very multitasking, and I admire that.

‘’I used to buy shoes at vintage markets, cut them up and Scotch tape parts together. It’s nice after 20 years to go back to the past to work in a very artisanal way. I was painting the shoes and changing lines with scissors.’’