ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the pre-arrest bail pleas of five accused in attempted murder case.

All five namely Maher, Mazari Khan, Ali Gull, Ikhtiar Ali and Ibraheem were accused for attempted murder of Noor.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard the case through video link from the SC Karachi Registry.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said that no weapon or any weapon used in the incident had been recovered from his clients.

The chief justice remarked that the weapon would be recovered once the accused were arrested. According to the case, every accused had fired individually, he added.

He observed that the injured himself revealed in his statement that whose fire hit him where.

During the hearing, the chief justice also mentioned the newly established E-court system and said while addressing Additional Prosecutor Sindh Zaffar that he was appearing on the screens via videolink from Karachi since last three days.