LAHORE-SOC Films, helmed by the two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, releases the second part from the animated series “Shattering the Silence”, a project aimed at creating meaningful dialogue around issues of child abuse.

The second animated short-film from Shattering the Silence is titled “Iqbal Ka Bachpan” which explores the story of Reebok Human Rights Award recipient Iqbal Masih; a young Pakistani boy who was forced to work as a carpet weaver in the 90s.

Working through arduous conditions from the age of 4 onwards, Iqbal grew stunted and hopeless. However, when bonded labour was declared illegal by the Supreme Court, Iqbal was able to struggle and pursue his dream of attending school.

Today, millions of children are still employed in Pakistan, from the ages of 4 to 14 years old and work in many sectors of the labour force from brick kilns to manufacturing.

This second part raises light on the importance of creating awareness among children and their families about the laws which safeguard them and the quality of life they are expected to lead as their basic human right.