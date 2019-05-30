Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed forming a special committee for monitoring registration of dementia patients and their treatment.

Chairing a meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Wednesday, she said the committee would submit report on monthly basis. Dr Hussain Jafferi, Dr Ali Hashim, Dr Ayesha Rashid, Dr Faheem Saeed, Dr Syed Shahzad Hussain, Dr Altaf, Dr Sumera Qambar, Rehan Mujeeb, Mian Zahid and Prof Javed Chaudhry attended the meeting.

The minister said that dementia patients would be registered at public sector hospitals. “ A state-of-the-art centre would also be established at Punjab Institute of Mental Health,” she said, adding, vacant posts of neurologists and psychologists would be filled on priority. She said that memory clinics would also be established. She stressed the need for launching awareness campaign about dementia.