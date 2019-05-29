Share:

MIRPURKHAS -PPP MNA and president PPP district Mirpurkhas Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpur strongly condemned baton-charge and detaining of PPP legislatures including women in Islamabad by police.

Talking to local media persons here on Wednesday, he said that there was no need of police excesses but innocent PPP MNAs and leaders were tortured and arrested while they were arrived where their leaders were appearing in the NAB court, Islamabad.

He demanded the higher authorities to order impartial inquiry and punish the responsible officers and release the detained PPP lawmakers and leaders including women without any delay.