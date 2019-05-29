Just a few days ago, the Parliament members of Pakistan People’s Party were cheering that Pakistan Tahreek Insaf (PTI) government gave the charge of finance minister to Hafeez Shaikh (the ex-finance minister of Ppp government). I want to say that if Hafeez Shaikh is good for Pakistan’s economy then why he is increasing rates of daily life accessories like Petrol, diesel and others?
Imran Khan, you are the hope of Pakistan this time,/ The people of Pakistan selected you as a hero of Pakistan. You have to clear all corruption from Pakistan.
I have a request that please look after the high rates of everything. Poor cannot afford to buy anything. They are suffering from too many difficulties.
FAYAZ HUSSAIN ABRO,
Naudero, May 11.