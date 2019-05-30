Share:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that during talks with US Vice President Mike Pence he will raise concerns over women’s rights being undermined by the US conservative movement.

"Obviously, I am very concerned with the backsliding of women’s rights we are seeing from conservative movements here in Canada, in the United States and around the world," Trudeau said on Wednesday. "I will have a broad conversation with the vice president, in which that will of course come up."

Several US states in recent weeks including Alabama and Missouri have passed legislation to either ban or curb access to abortions. Pence staunchly opposes abortion.

Earlier in the day, Pence in a statement said he looks forward to meeting with Trudeau in Ottawa on Thursday to discuss advancing the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

"Look forward to being in Ottawa tomorrow with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to talk about advancing the USMCA as soon as possible," Pence said via Twitter on Wednesday. "We commend the Canadians for taking steps to advance this crucial deal that is a win for all countries involved."

Earlier on Wednesday, Trudeau officially presented the new trade agreement proposal to the House of Commons. The USMCA, which will replace the 1994 NAFTA trade deal, covers auto and agricultural tariffs, intellectual property rights, labour standards, and environmental protections, among other issues. The agreement must be ratified by the legislatures or parliament in each of the countries in order to take effect.