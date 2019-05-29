Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Minister of Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Pechuho held an important meeting in Karachi where she met the WHO delegation.

The delegation arrived yesterday to investigate the recent HIV outbreak in Larkana, Sindh.

The meeting was attended by officials of WHO Pakistan, UNAIDS, UNICEF, UNFPA, USAID and other international local organizations and officials.

The WHO will be helping the Health Department of Sindh to find the root cause of the outbreak through a geographical mapping process and providing the HIV treatment kits for the affected children.

The delegation will also be helping the Department of Health plan a way forward for the diagnosed patients in the area.

Larkana currently has four established hospitals for the HIV treatments and several screening camps across the district. The WHO team will be working closely with these hospitals and the field teams currently placed in the Larkana district.

The Minister of Health along with the WHO delegation and the UN partner organizations will be reaching Larkana tomorrow to begin the field work. The Health department, WHO and the UN partner teams are very eager to work together to eradicate HIV and provide treatments to the affected population as soon as possible.

The World Health Organization (WHO) delegation led by Mahipala Palitha also called on the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and discussed preparations of reports pertaining to spread of HIV using modern techniques.

The delegation applauded the steps taken by the federal government for curbing spread of the disease. “The spread of HIV in Ratodero is a unique incident of its kind,” he said adding that they would submit report to the governor Sindh and provincial health minister within three weeks over cause of spread of disease and ways to tackle it.

The governor while assuring his complete support to the team said that they all should work against the spread of the disease irrespective of their political affiliations.

“The federal government is helping in provision of kits for diagnosis of the AIDS and medicines,” he said adding that the prime minister has also directed the federal health minister to provide every possible support to the province in prevention of the diseases.

He further said that recommendations from the WHO team would help in take concrete steps against prevention of the disease.