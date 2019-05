Share:

SHARAQPUR SHARIF: A woman was allegedly tortured by a school headmaster here on Wednesday. According to police, son of Ismail was bleeding when he reached home from school. His mother accompanied him to school to complaint to school headmaster M Arif, but the latter behaved badly with her. He pulled her from hair, beat her and hurled abuses at her. On the complaint of Ismail, police registered an FIR and started investigation.