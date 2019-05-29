Share:

KARACHI-A woman councilor belonging to UC 21, North Nazimabad, along with 15 others, was arrested here Wednesday during a major crackdown against drug sellers active in the metropolis for quite long.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Karachi-East, Ghulam Azfar Maheesar addressing a press conference here Wednesday said Bahadurabad police in a major clampdown against criminals engaged in contraband drug business busted a gang selling different varieties of narcotics at different educational institutions.

The group led by Asif alias Memon, he said was found to be supplying heroin, amphetamine commonly known as ICE along with other vanities of narcotics to college and university students.

Other arrested members of the group were said to include Javed alias Khuda Baksh (a heroin dealer),Arif Baloch, Abdul Razzak alias Pathan, Zeeshan alias Kachi,Usman Razzaq alias Ustad, Asif, Ashraf and others.

SSP Ghulam Azfar Maheesar said among the arrested is also a lady councillor who herself was found to be an addict and actively involved in spreading the menace among youngsters of Karachi.

The arrested drug peddlers confessed to had been procuring these from a dealer known as Haji reported to be also smuggling contraband drugs to different other countries.

According to the senior police officer a close confidant of Haji is Mama Bashir who is reportedly the major supplier of ice in the metropolis and that he also runs shipping service largely helpful in smuggling activities of the group.

SSP Karachi East said un-licensed weapons and vehicles have also been recovered from the possession of the arrested group.