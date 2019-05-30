Share:

GUJRANWALA - A woman was gangraped allegedly on the orders of a “Panchayat” to punish her for “what they called” developing illicit relations with someone here in Dhulley Police limits. The victim girl along with her family members and locals staged a protest in front of CPO office against the incident, demanding justice from the police.

Shoukat, brother of the victim girl (identity withheld), told the media that his sister was gangraped by five accused including her father-in-law, two brothers-in-law and two other her husband’s relatives. He claimed that teh accused committed the crime on the orders of a “Panchayat” (local court) gave ‘verdict’ against her for establishing illicit relations with a man. He alleged that the “Panchayat” members pushed his sister into a room where the five accused gangraped her.

He demanded stern action against the panchayat members and the accused.

Meanwhile, the Garjakh Police have arrested the five accused including Riaz, Arshad, Meraj, Habib and Shahzad and launched further investigation.

MINOR BURNT

TO DEATH

A minor girl burnt to death when a fire erupted in her house here in Rahwali area. According to rescue and police sources, three sisters - six-year-old Madiha, four-year-old Wajiha and one and half-year-old Ayesha were playing with a matchbox in a room of their house. All of sudden a fire erupted and engulfed the room. Seeing the fire, Madiha and Wajiha run away from the room but their little sister Ayesha received critical burns and died on the spot. On information, rescue fire-fighters rushed to the spot and controlled the fire.

According to rescuers, household items worth of hundreds of thousands of rupees also burnt in the fire. Meanwhile, a scrape warehouse caught fire due to short circuit on Nowshera Road. Rescue 1122 fire-fighters doused the fire after hour long operation. No loss of life occurred in the incident.