KHAIRPUR- A woman and her son killed in a road accident near Choundiko on Wednesday.

According to details, a trawler hit a motorcycle near Choundiko, resultantly Gulshan KhatoonKori, 45, and her son Jameel Ahmed Kori, 25, died on the spot.

Sorah police reached the spot and took bodies into custody and later shifted to taluka hospital for autopsy.

The trawler driver fled away from the site while police took trawler into custody. Police did not register the case till filing of story.