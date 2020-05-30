Share:

LAHORE - As many as 29 more COVID-19 patients breathed their last in Punjab on Friday, taking the death toll to 410.

While at the same time as many as 927 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in the province, taking the number of patients to 22, 964.

Two doctors and a medical student, including Dr Sana Fatima, who worked at a private hospital in Lahore, Salman Tahir, a 4th year student of Rashid Latif Medical College, and a psychologist in Gujranwala, Naeem Akhtar, are among those 29 people who succumbed to the infection on Friday.

Dr Sana Fatima, an FCPS Histopath, MRCPath (1) and a resident at Chughtai Lab Lahore, had one daughter. Her husband works in Saudi Arabia.

So far 153 casualties have been reported from Lahore, 83 Rawalpindi, 49 Multan, 33 Gujranwala, 32 Faisalabad, 13 Gujrat, nine Sargodha, six each from Sialkot and Bahawalpur, five Rahim Yar Khan, three each from Sheikhupura and Toba Tek Singh, two each from Hafizabad, Sahiwal, Jhang and Narowal and one each from Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Jhelum and Rajanpur.

Out of 927 new cases of novel coronavirus, 428 were reported from Lahore, 119 Sheikhupura, 98 Multan, 77 Hafizabad, 39 Faisalabad, 37 Gujrat, 29 Sialkot, 26 Gujranwala, 15 Sargodha, nine Vehari, seven Rahim Yar Khan, six each from Bahawalnagar and Layyah, five each from Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan, four Pakpattan, two each from Lodhran and Okara and one each from Nankana Sahib, Jhelum, Narowal, Khanewal, Toba Tek Singh and Khushab.

Out of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of the Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 Shiite devotees, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 20,094 ordinary citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

So far 11,144 Covid-19 patients have been reported from Lahore, 1,852 Rawalpindi, 1,514 Multan, 1,307 Gujranwala, 1,221 Faisalabad, 797 Sialkot, 651 Gujrat, 440 Sargodha, 399 Dera Ghazi Khan, 345 Hafizabad, 335 Sheikhupura, 256 Kasur, 254 Rahim Yar Khan, 212 Jhelum, 196 each from Muzafargarh and Mandi Bahauddin, 180 Bahawalpur, 177 Lodhran, 142 Vehari, 130 Khushab, 119 Narowal, 114 Nankana Sahib, 103 Bhakkar, 102 Sahiwal, 85 Attock, 77 Jhang, 74 Bahawalnagar, 70 Layyah, 56 Kasur, 55 Rajanpur, 53 Pakpattan, 50 each Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh, 45 each Khanewal and Mianwali and 34 Chakwal.

As per spokesperson of the Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 341 healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19 across Punjab.

The number is up from a day earlier when 241 medical professionals had tested positive for the deadly disease.

Besides, Lahore General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salahuddin was also diagnosed with COVID19 on Friday. He has been isolated at the hospital.

As per the report, out of as many as 2,173 suspected healthcare workers, who had been tested for the virus, 341 turned out to be coronavirus positive, with a high percentage of 15.6 percent.

The ratio of coronavirus positive amongst doctors, nurses and other paramedics in the province has shot up from the previous 12.7 percent to 15.6 percent.

So far 2,23,074 tests have been conducted in the province, which have led to the detection of 22, 964 patients.

He said that highest number of cases had been reported from the age group of 16-30 years followed by the age group of 31-45 years.

He further said that lowest number of cases had been reported from the age group of 75 years or above.

He said that 6,338 patients had recovered in Punjab so far and returned to their homes, 410 had died while 16,216 were isolated at their homes or under treatment at different quarantine centers and health facilities.