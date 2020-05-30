Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Police on Fri­day claimed to have arrest­ed the three armed men involved in making aerial firing at Shaikh Badin hill resort during Eid days.

An official said that local police authorities took se­rious notice of the firing in­cident when a video went viral on social media show­ing armed men indulged in illegal act of indiscriminate firing thus putting the lives of tourists and local resi­dents in danger.

Panic gripped the tour­ists and area people when armed men made firing in the air on the hill station, the only tourist resort in south­ern region of the province.

The incident came to light when a video went viral, prompting an MPA from DI Khan Faisal Amin Gandapur to approach provincial police officer for action against the people involved in this illegal act.

“The area police had booked three people un­der relevant section of law in Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan police station of Darra Pezu town for the offence when video of aerial firing had gone viral on social media”, said a police official.