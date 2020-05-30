Share:

KARACHI - As many as 31 patients of coronavirus died in Sindh during the last 24 hours which are the highest single day fatality figures since March 19 when first death was reported, while 804 new cases emerged during the period under review, taking the tally to 26,113.

This was disclosed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday from CM’s House.

Murad said that today (Friday) the province had reported 31 deaths, which had taken the death toll to 427. “I am saddened today to hear about the passing away of 31 people,” he said, and prayed for the salvation of the departed souls and offered condolences with the aggrieved families.

The CM said that 3,316 tests were conducted against which 804 new cases emerged.

“The provincial government has conducted 171,222 tests so far which have helped detect 26,113 cases. We can control further spread of the virus if we all take precautionary measures,” the chief minister said, and in the same breath added, “But sorry to say the situation is disappointing – our people are not cooperating.”

Sharing good news, Murad said that 1,563 patients had recovered from the pandemic during the last one day. “These are again the highest number of patients recovering overnight and now the number of patients who have recovered so far has reached 12,750 which constitute 49 percent,” he said, and added, “The recovery ratio in Sindh is encouraging and hopefully it will improve further.”

Sharing the data of 12,936 patients, the chief minister said that 11902 were in home isolation, 126 at isolation centers and 908 at hospitals. He added that 305 patients were in critical condition and of them 52 were on ventilators.

According to the chief minister, out of 804 new cases, 597 had been reported from Karachi alone: these include 140 from Korangi, 132 East, 117 South, 79 Central, 68 Malir and 61 West.

“Hyderabad has 37 new cases, Ghotki 24, Larkana 23, Jacobabad 10, Jamshoro 10, Shikarpur and Badin seven each, Dadu four, Umerkot three, Sanghar two, Kashmore, Khairpur, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Allahyar have one each,” he disclosed. Before concluding his statement, the chief minister once again urged people of Sindh to be careful and adopt SOPs.