KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahu on Friday said that leaves of all the officers of the Agriculture Department had been cancelled in view of heavy rains forecast while 98 field teams were deployed by the provincial government for survey and monitoring of the situation for eradication of locusts. He said that locusts could damage crops in desert areas due to rains. The spray campaign on affected crops was being carried out by Sindh Government, he added. He further said that locusts were eradicated by spraying on 8448 hectares in 12 affected districts of the province in 24 hours. More than 6.35 million field teams had surveyed and sprayed 27,433 hectares, he said. Ismail Rahu said that it had been done in Badin, Ghotki, Khairpur, Sanghar, Nowshero Feroze, Sukkur, SBA, Kashmore, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Dadu and Jamshoro.

The provincial minister said that teams of agriculture department were working day and night. Survey teams were on alert in the desert areas and surveys and monitoring were also being carried out, he added.