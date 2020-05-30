Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that all resources are being utilised for the eradication of locusts while spray was carried out by air in the anti-locust heart campaign in Cholistan areas.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry said that double cabin vehicles, jacket spray, shoulder mounted spray and bowser are being used in the spray campaign against locust heart while district administration, Pakistan Army, CDA.

Teams from the Department of Plant Protection, Department of Agriculture, Department of Forests, Department of Wildlife and Department of Livestock are involved.

He said that timely control measures did not cause much damage to the crops of locusts. Locusts are a natural calamity and action is being taken on an emergency basis to eradicate them. Machinery will be provided immediately.