Rawalpindi-The auto theft gangs have lifted four cars and 44 motorcycles from the jurisdiction of police stations City, Ratta Amral, Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, Banni, Ganjmandi, Cantt, Morgah, New Town, Taxila, Saddar Bairooni, Sadiqabad, RA Bazaar, Airport, Murree Naseerabad and Westridge.

Police registered separate cases against the car lifters on complaints of victims.

On the other hand, a police spokesman shared that the police, following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, have busted two dacoit gangs in Wah Cantt and Banni and recovered stolen motorcycles, cash and weapons. He said a team of Wah Cantt police managed to arrest members of Qaisri gang for their involvement in motorcycle theft and recovered seven bikes from their possession.

The detained criminals were identified as Qaiser, Yaspal alias Mena, Yasin and Nehmat Ullah.

Similarly, Banni police held two dacoits Rehan and Munir and seized Rs 150,000 from them that they had snatched from citizens on gunpoint. Separate cases were registered against the accused and further investigation was on, he said.