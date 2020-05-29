Share:

ISLAMABAD-Actress Faryal Mehmood has tied the knot with love of her life, Daniyal Raheal. During this lockdown many celebrity couples got hitched and continuing this tradition, we have another latest couple of Faryal Mehmood and Daniyal Raheal. The couple got married in an intimate Nikkah ceremony at their home in the presence of their close family members. The pictures of this happy couple went viral on the internet and many wished them for their beautiful life ahead. Faryal Mehmood was spotted wearing beautiful traditional white and gold dress and Daniyal chose to wear a turban and dhoti with white shirt. We wish them a life time of happiness together.