Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Dr Sana Fatima, who lost her life due to coronavirus, has set an example of bravery and sacrifice. She is the pride of the medical profession and nation salutes her. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family adding that doctors and paramedics are working on the frontline to overcome the coronavirus.

CONDOLES DEATH

OF CHAIRMAN

QURAN BOARD

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Chairman Punjab Quran Board Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Sialvi. In a condolence message, the CM has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES IN A ROAD ACCIDENT

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Khairpur Tamiwali in Bahawalpur. He has sought a report from the administration and directed to provide best medical facilities to the injured. He has also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF MOTHER OF CHAIRMAN PEMRA

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Chairman PEMRA Saleem Baig. In a condolence message, the CM has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

CONDOLES DEATH

OF BROTHER OF

RPO FAISALABAD

Chief Minister has telephonically condoled RPO Faisalabad Raja Riffat Mukhtar over the death of his brother and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.