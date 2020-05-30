Share:

LAHORE-Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office here on Friday to review anti-locust steps being taken in the province.

Addressing the meeting, he announced to lend his helicopter for locust surveillance in affected districts and issued necessary directions to the agriculture department and PDMA in this regard.

He also directed the line departments to remain vigilant round-the-clock and every possible step be taken to stop the usual spread of locusts.

The Punjab government has provided Rs 1 billion and aerial spray is being carried out, in collaboration with the federal government, to save crops from locust swarms, he added.

The CM ordered that steps be continued to deal with any possible locust attack in the months of June and July.

I have reviewed the field situation during my visits to Rajanpur and Bhakkar districts. More than three lakh acres have been sprayed and locusts’ monitoring is in process in 17 affected districts.

He directed that damages of locust attack be assessed and citizens, especially the farmers, be kept informed about the governmental steps. He further directed that daily locust surveillance report be submitted to his office and experiences be shared with other provinces.

Chief Secretary, SMBR, secretaries of information and agriculture departments, DG PDMA and others attended the meeting.