Share:

LAHORE - CTO Lahore Captain (retired), Syed Hamad Abid ordered to conduct operation against encroachments to maintain traffic flow across the city. He directed all DSPs to meet the representatives and officials of the markets in their respective circles and take them into confidence for encroachments. The main cause of traffic on the roads is parking and encroachments which can be eliminated to provide better facilities to the citizens. He said that no shopkeeper would put up any stall on the sideways and roads. After the easing of lockdown, there has been a significant increase in encroachments, after which action will be taken with the teams of the Metropolitan Corporation. Hamad Abid has said that a warning will be given before the operation and if the encroachments are not removed despite the warning, stern action will be taken. Establishing road encroachments is tantamount to encroachment. The CTO said that we have to drive the wheel, obstacles will not be tolerated.