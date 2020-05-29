Share:

ISLAMABAD-Her next door neighbor is chat show host Jimmy Kimmel. And Dakota Johnson and the television host made the most of their living situation during the latest episode of his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The actress, 30, looked incredible during the appearance in a show-stopping pink gown with dramatic oversized puff sleeves. Dakota stood on her side of the fence, while Jimmy stood several metres away in his own garden during their chat as they adhered to social distancing rules.

The Fifty Shades Of Grey star wore her brunette locks loose and natural, while highlighting her pretty features with soft touches of make-up. Meanwhile, Jimmy looked dapper in a pale blue shirt which he teamed with a pair of khaki combat trousers.