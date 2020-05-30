Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday said that the decision to extend or not to extend the lockdown in the province would be taken after May 31 and business hours would be fixed with it. In a statement, he said the Sindh government had always taken decisions in the larger public interest, human lives would never be compromised.

The minister said the provincial government continued to cooperate with the federal government following the orders of the Supreme Court.

According to Nasir Hussain Shah, in the wider interest of the people of the province, the Sindh Government made some tough decisions, the aim of which was nothing but to save human lives. He clarified that instead of relying on any kind of rumors and false news, government announcements should be followed and daily activities be continued by ensuring social distance and precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, the district health authorities have diagnosed 32 more cornavirus positive cases taking Hyderabad’s tally to 745 including 341 active cases.

According to the figures issued by the health authorities here on Friday, as many as 341 infected people were in isolation including 269 people who were isolated at their homes.

Some 34 positive cases were admitted in Combined Military Hospital, 14 in Liaquat University Hospital, 14 in Isra Hospital, 3 in Government Kohsar Hospital, 04 in Agha Khan University Hospital Karachi, two in SIUT and one in NICH, Karachi. As many as 378 people have recovered in the district while 26 succumbed to the contagion.

Meanwhile, in Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bikha Ram on Friday said coronavirus was a global pandemic which could be faced by adopting precautionary measures.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of a two-day workshop organized by Pakistan Medical Association here at civil hospital Hyderabad, Dr. Bikha Ram said all resources were being utilized for providing treatment facilities to COVID-19 affected persons which resulted into recovery of a large number of corona patients. In order to defeat this viral infection, people having symptoms must visit hospitals for check-up and adopt precautionary measure to save them and their families from being affected with COVID-19, Dr. Bikha Ram said and added the awareness programs were imperative to stop its further spread.

The participants of the workshop were briefed regarding matters related to COVID-19 including precautionary measures through slides on projectors.

President PMA Hyderabad Dr. Agha informed that the objective of an awareness workshop was to provide necessary knowledge and know how to doctors, consultants and para medical staff regarding COVID-19. He said such kind of workshop would be organized in all districts of Hyderabad division for providing awareness to medical practitioners and para medics regarding coronavirus pandemic.

The Medical Superintendent LU hospital Hyderabad Dr. Shahid Islam Junejo, Pro Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Ikramuddin Ujjan, Registrar Dr. Saroop Bhatia, Dr. Agha Taj, Dr. Muhammad Zaman Baloch and others were also addressed the workshop.