RAWALPINDI - Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has finalised plan for desilting and dredging of NullahLeh and other sewerage lines for prevention of any flood damages in case of heavy rains. For this purpose, the teams have been formed. “WASA will complete the dredging work of all the sewerage lines in its jurisdiction will June 15,” said Managing Director (MD) Raja Shaukat here on Friday. He expressed these views after reviewing the arrangements by the civic body for tackling any possible flood after Provincial Disaster Management Authority issued warning about heavy rains in the city. MD WASA said that the work on the prepared plan has been initiated. He added the departments concerned have inspected all the machineries including D-wiring set, Screw Jetting Machine, Water Bowzers and Sewer Cleaning Roding Machines. “All the machines are in working condition,” he said. He also directed all the officers to stand by the staff to pump out water from the low lying areas. He said WASA has also prepared safety and security program for citizens during rains. He said he will himself monitor all the working of the staffers and officers of civic body.