ISLAMABAD Footwear exports during first ten months of current financial year grew by 7.99% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-April 2019, footwear worth $108,430 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of $100,403 thousand of same period of last year. According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of leather footwear increased by 4.85%. Leather footwear valuing $91,590 thousand was exported as compared to worth $87,353 thousand of same period of last year. During the period under review, canvas footwear exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 56.00%. Canvas footwear worth $351 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of $225 thousand of same period of last year. Meanwhile, other footwear worth $16,849 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of $12,825 thousand of same period of last year.