KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education and Labour Saeed Ghani on Friday said that they could not take the risk of opening educational institutions at present. ‘We are well aware of the fact that the private educational institutions are facing severe financial crisis due to non-payment of fees,’ he said.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation led by Fr. Saleh Diego Vice Chairman of the Catholic Board of Education Karachi at his office here. Sindh MPA Naveed Anthony was also present on the occasion.

Saeed Ghani said that the children from 1st to 8th class had been promoted to the next level while the students from 9th to 12th had also been promoted. However, amendments were to be made in the law in this regard, which was being worked on. ‘We are not in a position to give a final date for the opening of educational institutions at this time,’ he remarked.

A final decision in this regard would be made at a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Education Department. On the occasion, Father Saleh Diego praised the Minister of Education for his steps towards education in the aftermath of the coronavirus.

Father Saleh said that the schools run by the Catholic Board of Education of Karachi were following all the government directives.

Schools in Sindh to remain closed

The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department on Friday announced that the educational institutions would remain closed in the province as a precautionary measure for all public and private educational institutions.

According to a notification issued here, the educational institutions under the administrative control of the School Education and Literacy Department would not be re-opened on June 01 and the date for the opening of the schools would be announced later, keeping in view the situation of the Covid-19.

–pays condolence visit to Amjad Sabri’s residence

Sindh Minister for Education and Labour, Saeed Ghani, visited the residence of late Qawwal Amjad Sabri and condoled with the family members over the death of his (Amjad) mother here on Friday.

He offered condolences to Talha Sabri and offered fateha for the departed soul. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.